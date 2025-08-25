US Open: Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and five Brits in action including Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal
The US Open continues on Tuesday with five Brits in action plus Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner in the evening UK time; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app until Sunday, September 7
Monday 25 August 2025 22:35, UK
Five Brits are in action on Tuesday as the first round of the US Open comes to an end, with pre-tournament favourites Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff also playing.
A packed day for the British players begins with Katie Boulter taking on Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at 4pm UK time, live on Sky Sports, with Sonay Kartal also looking to cause an upset against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the same time.
If that was not enough, Wimbledon champion Swiatek begins her US Open campaign at 4.30pm on Arthur Ashe and is followed on court by defending champion Jannik Sinner.
At around 8pm, Billy Harris goes up against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Francesca Jones, who came through qualifying plays Eva Lys.
From midnight, the final Brit Jacob Fearnley faces Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut while former champions Gauff and Naomi Osaka are in action on the show courts.
Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
4.30pm
Emiliana Arango vs (2) Iga Swiatek
(1) Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva
12am
Ajla Tomljanovic vs (3) Coco Gauff
(3) Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
(10) Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
(8) Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell
12am
Greet Minnen vs (23) Naomi Osaka
Elmer Moller vs (14) Tommy Paul
Grandstand
4pm
Katie Boulter vs (27) Marta Kostyuk
(23) Alexander Bublik vs Marin Cilic
Ashlyn Krueger vs (26) Sofia Kenin
Christopher O'Connell vs (8) Alex de Minaur
Stadium 17
4pm
Marton Fucsovics vs (27) Denis Shapovalov
Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian
Billy Harris vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova
Court 5
4pm
Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs Maya Joint
Alexei Popyrin vs Emil Ruusuvuori
Laura Siegemund vs (20) Diana Shnaider
Gael Monfils vs Roman Safiullin
Court 6
6pm
Leandro Riedi vs Pedro Martinez
Francesca Jones vs Eva Lys
Sorana Cirstea vs Solana Sierra
Court 7
4pm
Matteo Arnaldi vs (19) Francisco Cerundolo
(21) Linda Noskova vs Dalma Galfi
(26) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller
Anastasia Zakharova vs Elina Avanesyan
Court 10
6pm
Lois Boisson vs Viktorija Golubic
Hugo Gaston vs Shintaro Mochizuki
Court 11
4pm
Suzan Lamens vs Valerie Glozman
Quentin Halys vs David Goffin
(13) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Anastasija Sevastova
Nuno Borges vs Brandon Holt
Court 12
4pm
(18) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sonay Kartal
Caroline Dolehide vs Xinyu Wang
Lorenzo Sonego vs Tristan Schoolkate
Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jacob Fearnley
Court 13
6pm
Valentin Royer vs Yunchaokete Bu
Daniel Altmaier vs Hamad Medjedovic
Donna Vekic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
