US Open: Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and five Brits in action including Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal

Five Brits are in action on Tuesday as the first round of the US Open comes to an end, with pre-tournament favourites Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff also playing.

A packed day for the British players begins with Katie Boulter taking on Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at 4pm UK time, live on Sky Sports, with Sonay Kartal also looking to cause an upset against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the same time.

If that was not enough, Wimbledon champion Swiatek begins her US Open campaign at 4.30pm on Arthur Ashe and is followed on court by defending champion Jannik Sinner.

At around 8pm, Billy Harris goes up against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Francesca Jones, who came through qualifying plays Eva Lys.

From midnight, the final Brit Jacob Fearnley faces Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut while former champions Gauff and Naomi Osaka are in action on the show courts.

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4.30pm

Emiliana Arango vs (2) Iga Swiatek

(1) Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva

12am

Ajla Tomljanovic vs (3) Coco Gauff

(3) Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

(10) Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

(8) Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell

12am

Greet Minnen vs (23) Naomi Osaka

Elmer Moller vs (14) Tommy Paul

Grandstand

4pm

Katie Boulter vs (27) Marta Kostyuk

(23) Alexander Bublik vs Marin Cilic

Ashlyn Krueger vs (26) Sofia Kenin

Christopher O'Connell vs (8) Alex de Minaur

Stadium 17

4pm

Marton Fucsovics vs (27) Denis Shapovalov

Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian

Billy Harris vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova

Court 5

4pm

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs Maya Joint

Alexei Popyrin vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Laura Siegemund vs (20) Diana Shnaider

Gael Monfils vs Roman Safiullin

Court 6

6pm

Leandro Riedi vs Pedro Martinez

Francesca Jones vs Eva Lys

Sorana Cirstea vs Solana Sierra

Court 7

4pm

Matteo Arnaldi vs (19) Francisco Cerundolo

(21) Linda Noskova vs Dalma Galfi

(26) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller

Anastasia Zakharova vs Elina Avanesyan

Court 10

6pm

Lois Boisson vs Viktorija Golubic

Hugo Gaston vs Shintaro Mochizuki

Court 11

4pm

Suzan Lamens vs Valerie Glozman

Quentin Halys vs David Goffin

(13) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Anastasija Sevastova

Nuno Borges vs Brandon Holt

Court 12

4pm

(18) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sonay Kartal

Caroline Dolehide vs Xinyu Wang

Lorenzo Sonego vs Tristan Schoolkate

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jacob Fearnley

Court 13

6pm

Valentin Royer vs Yunchaokete Bu

Daniel Altmaier vs Hamad Medjedovic

Donna Vekic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

