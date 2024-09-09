Jannik Sinner: How many Grand Slams will Italian world No 1 win after US Open success?

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the irresistible force in tennis right now with the duo sharing the four Grand Slams in 2024; Watch all the action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
How many Grand Slams will Italian world No 1 Jannik Sinner win after his US Open success at Flushing Meadows on Sunday?
Sinner became the first Italian man to win the US Open title after beating Taylor Fritz in Sunday's final.
The world No 1 defeated the American in straight sets on Arthur Ashe to complete a fine tournament and add this crown to the title he won in Australia.
With Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz cleaning up the Slams in 2024, the Sky Sports Tennis team were asked how many the pair would end up winning before they retire from the game.
"When I was playing and Pete Sampras won his 14th Grand Slam, I would have bet my bottom dollar no one is going past 14 Grand Slams, and then we've had Federer, Nadal, Djokovic go flying past it," said Tim Henman.
"In the context of the game, McEnroe won seven, Connors won eight, Becker won six and now we're flippantly saying they [Sinner, Alcaraz] are going to win double-digits.
"I think they will both go past 10, which is an incredible achievement."
"I think double-digits [should be Sinner's Grand Slam title aim]. And I would say the same for Alcaraz," said tennis great, Martina Navratilova.
"We'll see if they stay healthy that is, of course, because that is the wildcard."
Feliciano Lopez said: "I think double-digits as well, for both of them. I'm going to say 12 for Sinner, and 14 for Alcaraz.
"For Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and any other contenders in the middle, they've been very unlucky because in the early days, it was Novak, Roger, Rafa, and now Sinner and Alcaraz have come out.
"For them it's going to be tough to win Slams."
"My number would be between 15 and 18 Grand Slam titles for each of them, Sinner and Alcaraz," said Marion Bartoli.
"I just think Novak Djokovic is going to go for maybe two or three more, will end up at 26 or 27, and then after that you really have, for me, the two most complete players.
"There's lot of players who have one surface where they are really not that good."
"Sinner and Alcaraz, they are phenomenal, they are going to win many Grand Slams. For me, it's going to be who is also going to be part of the conversation?," said the former British No 1.
"We're looking at could it be Ben Shelton, Tiafoe or Fritz from the Americans? Is it going to be Holger Rune? Is it going to be Jack Draper? I think that's going to be fascinating to see.
"You're never going to just have two. Alexander Zverev is a little bit older, I'm thinking more the younger generation.
"Who can come through and win these Grand Slam titles and challenge Alcaraz and Sinner?"
