Jannik Sinner wins US Open and second Grand Slam title by beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets

Sunday 8 September 2024 21:56, UK
Jannik Sinner crashed Taylor Fritz's American party by winning his maiden US Open title in straight sets at Flushing Meadows in New York on Sunday.
The Italian world No 1 became just the fourth man to win the Australian Open and US Open on hard courts in the same season - after Mats Wilander, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 7-5 victory on a patriotic Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Sinner has enjoyed an extraordinary year with a major breakthrough in Melbourne and a Tour-leading five titles, including the Cincinnati tune-up tournament last month. He has now racked up a remarkable 55-5 record in 2024.
Fritz had been gunning to become the first male American champion of the US Open since Andy Roddick won in 2003.
Sinner came into the tournament under a cloud following his anti-doping scandal, where he escaped a ban despite two positive tests in March, but he let his tennis do the talking in New York.
Sinner delivered an authoritative forehand winner on the first point of the match en route to an opening break of serve and, although Fritz reclaimed the break to level at 2-2, Sinner continued to dictate proceedings as he broke the American's delivery again in the seventh and ninth games to take the lead.
Fritz matched his opponent toe-for-toe in the second set, until it came to serve to stay in it at 4-5.
A couple of wayward shots handed Sinner the set points, which he took with a speared backhand down the line.
The 12th-seeded Fritz had been broken only nine times in his first six matches at Flushing Meadows.
Fritz's moment came midway through the third set. After saving two break points he then delivered a fine return game to break Sinner's serve.
He finally had a raucous crowd on their feet but, as he was serving for the set, the Italian showed his champion mentality by breaking back.
The rest was inevitable as he quickly reeled off two more games to seal a straight-sets win, becoming the first male Italian champion in US Open history.
|Sinner
|Match Stats
|Fritz
|6
|Aces
|10
|5
|Double Faults
|4
|88%
|1st serve win percentage
|68%
|48%
|2nd serve win percentage
|43%
|8/13
|Net points won
|13/19
|6/12
|Break points won
|2/7
|23
|Total winners
|29
|21
|Unforced errors
|34
|96
|Total points won
|79
Taylor Swift watched another Taylor perform as she attended the final with boyfriend Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, four days after watching his Kansas City Chiefs open their NFL season with a victory.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi was also spotted among the crowd along with Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, who turned up wearing a red, white and blue bandana.
Friends star Courteney Cox waved to fans wearing sunglasses, while Vogue editor Anna Wintour was seated beside actor Eddie Redmayne along with Dustin Hoffman.
World No 1
