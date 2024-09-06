Jack Draper: British No 1 falls to Jannik Sinner in brutal US Open semi-final encounter

Jack Draper sees his US Open dreams come to an end at the hands of Jannik Sinner; Watch the US Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Saturday 7 September 2024 00:00, UK
Jack Draper saw his hopes of reaching his maiden Grand Slam final come to an end at the hands of world No 1 Jannik Sinner with the young British star sick on court three times in a brutal US Open semi-final encounter.
With both players feeling the heat under intense conditions on Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was British No 1 Draper who had nothing left in the tank by the end of a match lasting a little over three hours as he went down to a 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 defeat to Sinner in a survival of the fittest.
Draper, 22, left everything out on court, as the physical exertion took its toll and he vomited a number of times.
"Me and Jack know each other very well. We are great friends off the court," said Sinner after his win.
"It was a very physical match. I tried to stay there mentally. He is so tough to beat.
"It was a very special occasion. Thank you everyone for coming out. The support has been amazing and I'm happy to be in the final."
Draper had reached the last four without dropping a set but ran into the best player in the world, and, although he went toe-to-toe for the majority of the contest, he came up short.
After an exchange of breaks, Draper was two points away from winning the first set when he took Sinner's serve to deuce at 5-4, but it went wrong from there.
Sinner broke to 5-5 and then served it out to take the opening set and end Draper's 15-set winning streak.
It felt important for Draper to have won that first set and he came under pressure early in the second, with Sinner's almost impenetrable defence forcing four break points, all of which were saved.
The brutal physical nature of the match took its toll and Draper was sick on court.
There was also a fitness concern for Sinner, who needed a medical timeout for treatment after falling on his left wrist during an epic point.
The injury did not seem to affect him, though, and he raised his game brilliantly in a second-set tie-break to take full control.
Draper bizarrely asked for a can of coke during the third set, but it was just a taste of defeat for him as Sinner ran away with it.
Sinner is now the overwhelming favourite to claim a second Grand Slam title when he meets either Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe in the final on Sunday night.
"I'm just happy to be in the final. Whoever it is, it will be a tough challenge for me," said Sinner. "I'm just looking forward to it. The season I'm going through, is very positive, and finals are special days.
"Every Sunday you play at a tournament means you are doing an amazing job. We will keep pushing and see what we can do."
|Sinner
|Match Stats
|Draper
|11
|Aces
|8
|2
|Double Faults
|10
|77%
|1st serve win percentage
|67%
|74%
|2nd serve win percentage
|48%
|17/25
|Net points won
|22/34
|4/11
|Break points won
|1/4
|43
|Total winners
|29
|34
|Unforced errors
|43
|129
|Total points won
|98
Laura Robson, speaking to Sky Sports:
"I loved it down here. The atmosphere was incredible," said the former British No 1. "I'm not surprised Jack is absolutely shattered. He was shattered for the last hour of the match and somehow managed to stay in it.
"He can be so proud of himself and the way he hung in there, the way he played really good tennis and aggressive tennis.
"That's the challenge of facing these top players. Sinner, Alcaraz and the other guys can do it day in, day out.
"They have the ability, when they look like they are down and out, to find another level and to keep going when they feel terrible.
"Jack tried his absolute heart out but unfortunately, it just wasn't enough today."
Tim Henman, speaking to Sky Sports:
"Sinner played the better tennis. It was really about Sinner playing better tennis at the most important times," said the six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.
"There were some ebbs and flows in the first set, but at the end of the first and second set - there was a lot of drama - but that was when Sinner showed his class, with his ball striking on both wings.
"He was making the rallies physical and it was too much for Jack. He will learn so much from this.
"To be in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time is a huge stepping stone. Onwards and upwards."
