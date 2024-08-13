US Open: Andy Murray has retired so will the pressure be on Jack Draper to produce the goods in New York?

Former British No 1 Tim Henman is backing young Jack Draper to break into the world's top 10 so long as he continues to concentrate on his preparation and performance.

Draper became the new British No 1 after collecting his first career ATP Tour title in Stuttgart earlier this summer before upsetting Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's Club.

It was a far cry from the position he found himself in 12 months ago when a shoulder problem ruled him out of the entire grass-court season.

The 22-year-old left-hander has also suffered from a number of physical ailments in the past, but now he's on an upwards trajectory and inside the world's top 30.

With the US Open on the horizon, the British media and public will be looking towards Draper as the natural replacement for Murray after the 37-year-old called an end to his career at the Paris Olympics.

"I don't think there's as much pressure on Draper but it's important that Jack really concentrates and continues to concentrate because that's around his preparation and performance. He's looking to improve different aspects of his game," Henman told Sky Sports.

"He's not out there to be the new Andy Murray. He's out there to be Jack Draper and he's improved so much.

"I think it's more of the same. He's trending in the right direction, he's top 30 in the world, he'll be seeded in New York so I hope he can break into the top 20 and top 10 in the not too distant future."

Draper has a successful working relationship alongside Cameron Norrie's former coach, James Trotman, and Wayne Ferreira, who is a two-time Australian Open semi-finalist.

And Henman feels that winning his maiden title in Stuttgart will play a huge role in Draper's confidence and belief heading into the US Open where the Brit reached the fourth round last year.

"The challenge around the schedule of tennis is within the calendar we've really got four majors in the space of about three months. You've got the French Open, Wimbledon, the Olympics, and now you've got the Olympics so it's very difficult to peak at all those events but winning your first title on tour is a huge breakthrough," said Henman.

"It's great for your own personal confidence because Jack hasn't played quite as well as he would have liked in the last few events but he can certainly turn that around on hard in America going into the US Open."

Despite the title in Germany, Draper has failed to capitalise on the winning momentum with early exits at Wimbledon and Montreal, but Henman is not worried by results and believes they will come with time.

The four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist said: "It's still really learning about his game and competing at the biggest and best tournaments because he's still building that foundation and momentum.

"He had injuries last year and didn't play a full schedule so I think just being out there and continuing to improve - sometimes it's easy to get caught up in results and things but if he keeps working hard, keeps working in the right areas then the results will come because he's that good a player."

