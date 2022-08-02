Jonny Bairstow to miss The Hundred with Welsh Fire ahead of England's Test series vs South Africa

Jonny Bairstow will not feature for the Welsh Fire in The Hundred after opting to rest before England's Test series against South Africa.

Bairstow was originally available to represent the Welsh Fire in their opening few matches before joining back up with England, but has since opted to rest due to his "hectic" schedule of cricket this summer.

He has featured for England across all formats in their last nine games, playing a pivotal role in their Test series win over New Zealand with the bat.

England also have a busy autumn and winter schedule that includes two tours of Pakistan and series against Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh, as well as the Twenty20 World Cup.

"I'm really disappointed I won't be part of The Hundred this year," Bairstow said.

"I loved it last year, but I've had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series.

"All the best to the Welsh Fire men and women - I'll be cheering you on."

A statement from Welsh Fire said: "We understand Jonny's decision and wish him all the best.

"We can't wait to get our Hundred campaign under way and then look forward to getting back in front of our own fans at Sophia Gardens on Sunday."

Welsh Fire get their campaign under way against defending champions Southern Brave in the opening match of the tournament on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Bairstow was on Tuesday named in the England squad to face the Proteas at Lord's on August 17. They will do battle again later that month at Emirates Old Trafford, with Ben Stokes' men concluding their red-ball summer at the Kia Oval for the third Test, which will begin on September 8.

