The Hundred: Ollie Pope, Meg Lanning and David Warner in 2024 draft

Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana and David Warner are among the names in the Hundred Draft for 2024.

The draft will take place on Wednesday March 20 at The Shard in London with 75 spots up for grabs after 137 players were previously retained across the 16 sides.

There are 890 players from 22 countries in the draft, including England's Dawid Malan, Australia's Beth Mooney, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and India's Jemimah Rodrigues.

Roy and Malan were among the players released by their franchises, with Roy let go by Oval Invincibles and Malan by Trent Rockets.

Roy has entered with a reserve price of £100,000 and if he does get picked up it will be with a new franchise as Invincibles' 'right to match' option is invalidated by the fact their £100,000 and £125,000 slots are already filled.

Malan's reserve price is £50,000, with Pope, who was released by Welsh Fire, at £40,000.

On the women's side, England internationals Amy Jones and Lauren Filer are up for grabs after leaving Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit respectively.

Sri Lanka's opening batter Chamari Athapaththu, who was named ICC's 2023 Women's T20 cricketer of the year, is also on the list and hoping for her first Hundred deal.﻿

At the draft, each team will take it in turns to select domestic and overseas players to complete their squads.

In the women's competition, Birmingham Phoenix will have the first pick, while in the men's it will be Northern Superchargers, who are now coached by England legend Andrew ﻿Flintoff.﻿

A further 16 players, two per squad, will be added to both the men's and women's teams via The Vitality Wildcard Draft before the competition starts.﻿﻿

View the full list of names here.

The Hundred live in full on Sky Sports from July 23 to August 18.

