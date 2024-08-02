The Hundred: Annabel Sutherland leads Northern Superchargers to emphatic win over Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles made the lowest women's total in the history of The Hundred as they were skittled for 64 in a heavy defeat to Northern Superchargers.

Annabel Sutherland laid the groundwork for the visitors with an unbeaten 63 as they racked up 146-4 after losing the toss and being made to bat first in Friday afternoon's match at The Oval.

The Australian all-rounder then did much of the damage with the ball as well as her side claimed their first win in the competition this year, taking 4-11 - her four wickets coming in the space of six balls - as the Invincibles collapsed to the record low score of 64 all out in pursuit of the target.

The Superchargers did not get off to the best of starts with the bat as two early wickets for left-arm medium-pacer Rachel Slater to remove opening bats Davina Perrin (8) and Hollie Armitage (2) reduced them to 35-2.

Image: Sutherland led the way for the Superchargers as they crushed the Invincibles

Phoebe Litchfield's quickfire 44 from 30 balls, including nine fours, as part of a half-century stand with Sutherland saw the away side get their innings back on track before she was caught by Ryana MacDonald-Gay off Mady Villiers' bowling.

Sutherland held firm, though, clattering five fours and three sixes during her unbeaten score, with Bess Heath putting on 15 from 11 balls before Georgia Wareham (5no) joined her towards the end of the Superchargers' innings.

The Invincibles' 100 per cent record in the competition so far would have given them hope of chasing down the target of 147, and so too would the introduction of Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lanka skipper making her first appearance in this year's competition after her country's Asia Cup success.

Northern Supercharges vs Oval Invincibles Northern Superchargers 146-4 from 100 balls: Annabel Sutherland (63no from 40 balls), Phoebe Litchfield (44 from 30 balls), Rachel Slater (2-11 from 15 balls). Oval Invincibles 64 all out from 66 balls: Amanda-Jade Wellington (26 from 21 balls), Paige Schofield (24 from 19 balls), Annabel Sutherland (4-11 from 16 balls, Linsey Smith (2-10 from 15 balls), Kate Cross (2-15 from 15 balls).

But Athapaththu made just one before being caught smartly by Kate Cross off the bowling off Linsey Smith. Two balls later, Invincibles were five down when Cross bowled Villiers, the second of her two wickets having earlier trapped Lauren Winfield-Hill in front.

Smith also accounted for Alice Capsey, with Marizanne Kapp undone by a run out, and at 23-5 the contest was as good as done.

Paige Scholfield (24) and Amanda Jade-Wellington (26) offered some resistance for the Invincibles, but Sutherland returned to run through the tail and put Superchargers on the board with a comprehensive win.

Player of the match - Annabel Sutherland

"It's so nice to get a win on the board. I don't think we were that far off in the last game with the tie.

"I feel like we've felt pretty good as a group, bowled really well and just haven't quite put it together with the bat, so nice to do it all out there.

"It was just up to a couple of individuals to have a think with the bat and stay really positive."

