The Hundred: Nicholas Pooran knock helps Northern Superchargers end Oval Invincibles' unbeaten start

An unbeaten 65 from 41 balls by Nicholas Pooran helped Northern Superchargers to victory against previously-unbeaten Oval Invincibles in The Hundred
Friday 2 August 2024 22:06, UK
Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 65 set Northern Superchargers on course for a crucial victory away to Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.
Pooran set the tone for the visitors after they were made to bat first after losing the toss, helping them to 145-5 from their 100 balls as they secured back-to-back victories and ended the home side's unbeaten record.
Two wickets apiece from Matthew Potts, Jordan Clark and Adil Rashid then kept the Invincibles in check during their reply as the home side could only muster 126-9 in pursuit of the target.
Northern Superchargers 145-5 from 100 balls: Nicholas Pooran (65no from 41 balls), Sam Curran (2-20 from 15 balls).
Oval Invincibles 126-9 from 100 balls: Donovan Ferreira (49 from 24 balls), Matthew Potts (2-18 from 20 balls), Jordan Clark (2-26 from 20 balls), Adil Rashid (2-28 from 20 balls).
The Superchargers were 22-2 early in their innings after Graham Clark fell to Spencer Johnson for a duck and fellow opener Matthew Short departed for 20 from 13 balls.
Skipper Harry Brook only managed six runs before his dismissal at the hands of Adam Zampa, but cameos from Adam Hose (18 from 16 balls) and Ollie Robinson (20 from 10 balls) provided support to Pooran.
The West Indies batter's 65 came from just 41 balls, with him clubbing four fours and four sixes in the process.
The Superchargers' bowlers never let Invincibles get away in their chase and they received good support from their team-mates in the field, with Hose and Mitchell Santner taking tidy catches in the deep.
As the home team's hopes began to fade, there was still time for Donovan Ferreira to pepper the spectators with five sixes in a 24-ball 49.
The South African's enterprising and entertaining knock briefly threatened to turn the game on its head before he was dismissed by Potts, but his was a lone hand - the only player to pass 20 in a chase that never really got into sixth gear.
"For me, it's all about just being consistent with my mindset, playing the situation of the game.
"In the past, I've been able to get myself in similar positions and just get out, but today it felt like I'd respect the situation and be there until the end.
"Getting back-to-back wins in a format like this is important. Coming outside of our home venue to the defending champions is important for us too."
The Hundred continues with four matches on Saturday. Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave women get the day started at 11am followed by the men at 2.30pm. Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire women clash at 2.30pm as well, followed by the men at 6pm.
