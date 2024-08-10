The Hundred: Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes highest scorer in women's competition as Trent Rockets beat Southern Brave

Trent Rockets maintained their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of The Hundred with a 24-run win over Southern Brave in Southampton as skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt became the highest run-scorer in the history of the women's competition.

Sciver-Brunt's 60 not out from 37 balls - during which she surpassed Brave opener and England team-mate Danni Wyatt's haul of 903 runs across all editions of The Hundred - took Rockets to 155-7.

Wyatt (0) failed to add to her tally after falling for a golden duck in Brave's response with the already-eliminated defending champions restricted to 131-6 - Chloe Tryon top-scoring with an unbeaten 47 from 31 balls - as they slumped to a fifth defeat in seven fixtures.

Score summary - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets Trent Rockets 155-7 from 100 balls: Nat Sciver-Brunt (60no from 37 balls), Grace Scrivens (36 from 24 balls); Lauren Bell (3-36 from 20 balls), Lauren Cheatle (1-13 from 20 balls) Southern Brave 131-6 from 100 balls: Chloe Tryon (47no off 31 ball); Smriti Mandhana (42 off 27 balls); Alexa Stonehouse (2-10 from 15 balls), Ash Gardner (1-16 from 20 balls)

Fifth-placed Rockets must now beat Birmingham Phoenix on Monday and Oval Invincibles on Wednesday, as well as hope other results fall in their favour, to finish in the top three.

The table toppers will progress directly to the final at Lord's on August 18, where they will face the winner of an eliminator between the second and third-placed teams at The Kia Oval a day earlier.

Rockets are up to six points from as many games and to within a point of the top three, while Brave are rooted to the foot of the table on three points having picked up a solitary victory, over Invincibles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sciver-Brunt deflected a delivery from Lauren Bell onto her stumps but the bails stayed on

Sciver-Brunt enjoyed a slice of fortune on 38 when she deflected Lauren Bell's slower ball back onto her stumps but the bails stayed on, during a Rockets innings in which opener Grace Scrivens struck a sprightly 36 off 24 balls.

Brave bowler Bell picked up three wickets and conceded two boundaries in an entertaining final five balls, while Wyatt and Maia Bouchier (0) were dismissed by left-arm seamer Alexa Stonehouse during the opening five balls of the reply.

Smriti Mandhana (42 off 27) - who had run out Rockets' Bryony Smith from the first ball of the match - and Brave captain Georgia Adams (27 off 29) rallied the hosts from 1-2 with a stand of 60 from 46 balls.

That partnership was snapped when Adams was run out with 95 runs required from 50 deliveries and Brave's knock subsequently fizzled out, with Tryon's boundaries at the backend coming too late.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Smriti Mandhana's direct hit from mid-on dismissed Bryony Smith for a duck from the first ball of Trent Rockets' innings

Player of the Match - Nat Sciver-Brunt

"I am really happy with today. Their batters put us under the pump, and made us go through a few plans. After a few games, we felt pretty down. But we've come back pretty strongly in the last two games."

What's next?

Sunday is another four-game day in The Hundred, starting with a London derby between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit at The Kia Oval as the women's sides collide from 11am before the men lock horns from 2.30pm.

There is also action at Emirates Old Trafford as Manchester Originals met Northern Superchargers, with the women's fixture starting at 2.30pm and the men's at 6pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here is how to use Sky Sports+, which gives Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women (10.30am on air, 11am start)

- Free stream on Sky Sports' digital platforms; also on Sky Sports Cricket

Oval Invincibles Men vs London Spirit Men (2pm on air, 2.30pm start)

- Live on Sky Sports Cricket

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women (2pm on air, 2.30pm start)

- Free stream on Sky Sports' digital platforms; also on Sky Sports Mix

Manchester Originals Men vs Northern Superchargers Men (5.30pm on air, 6pm start)

- Live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.