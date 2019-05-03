WWE UK champ WALTER set for PROGRESS London show

The incredibly hard-hitting WWE United Kingdom champion WALTER bids to unify two PROGRESS championships this weekend

WWE United Kingdom champion WALTER will be in action at an independent event this weekend as PROGRESS present Super Strong Style 16.

The Austrian monster, who ended Pete Dunne's 685-day reign with the championship at the NXT TakeOver prior to WrestleMania, faces former NXT tag-team champion Trent Seven.

WALTER puts his PROGRESS world title up against Seven's PROGRESS Atlas title as the two championships are unified at the three-day event at the Alexandra Palace, London.

WALTER beat Pete Dunne for the UK title in a superb match at NXT TakeOver: New York last month

Sixteen top competitors from around the world, many of whom have NXT and NXT UK associations, will compete in the Super Strong Style tournament with the eventual tournament winner earning a title match.

Among those competing are former NXT tag-team champion Kyle O'Reilly, Mexican stars Aerostar and Daga, American independent wrestling standouts Darby Allin and DJZ, as well as a host of PROGRESS regulars including Chris Brookes and Jordan Devlin.

Undisputed Era member Kyle O'Reilly is in action at the Alexandra Palace

NXT UK star Devlin originally made his name wrestling in his native Ireland and has a been a mainstay at PROGRESS events since his debut in 2017.

The 29-year-old suffered a disappointing first round exit to Tyler Bate at last year's tournament and is desperate to put things right this time around.

He said: "This year I'm aiming to win the whole tournament, anything else will be a failure for me.

"I've established myself as a top name and a top performer in Europe over the past 18 months and it's time to get some accolades on my CV to back up that claim."