WWE: Pete Dunne in no rush for call-up to main roster

Pete Dunne says he would turn down the chance to join the WWE main roster if he was offered it because he feels he still has work to do building up NXT UK.

The 25-year-old has been touted as a potential future world champion by Triple H and is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers outside of the Raw and SmackDown camps.

Dunne has held the WWE's United Kingdom championship for 605 days, a reign he extended with a successful defence against Joe Coffey at the first NXT UK TakeOver, in Blackpool on Saturday night.

He has long been spoken about as one to watch in WWE but says there is no rush to join the main roster as he wants to help establish the NXT presence in Britain first.

6:53 Triple H tells Sky Sports why he WWE chose the UK for the location of the first Performance Centre outside the United States Triple H tells Sky Sports why he WWE chose the UK for the location of the first Performance Centre outside the United States

"There are two sides to it and the first is that it's not a race for me - I'm 25 years old," he told Sky Sports. "I'm enjoying that I've had two years of doing this and now I'm done with the independents I want to spend some time here, building this brand.

"Then maybe eventually I'll go to the US brand and take some time there, and then go to the main roster.

"The other side of it is that if I had a choice, I'd stay here. If they said 'you can go to the main roster tomorrow, you can go to Orlando tomorrow, or you can stay here', I'd stay here.

"We're building this from the ground floor. It's been built around myself, Trent (Seven), Tyler (Bate) et cetera and we're only just getting going. I want to keep building this until it feels like my work here is done."