LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast with Alexa Bliss and a Money In The Bank review

The Lock Up team are joined by Alexa Bliss this week as they break down the ladder-based mayhem of Money In The Bank

Join the Sky Sports WWE team as they chat to Alexa Bliss and take a long look at Money In The Bank on this week's podcast.

Bliss joins the Lock Up team to talk all things UK tour and to give her opinion on the prospect of being part of the first WWE women's match in Saudi Arabia.

The crew then take a deep dive into Sunday night's pay-per-view Money In The Bank, in which Brock Lesnar made his controversial return to the squared circle to claim a completely unexpected victory in the battle for the briefcase.

There is a major split of opinion in the studio about the booking of the women's division at Money In The Bank and the return to the top of the card of WWE's first female Grand Slam champion, Bayley.

The team also ponder whether or not the ladder match was the greatest one of its type in WWE history, give their thoughts on the potential match-of-the-year contender between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins and ask: "Has the Firefly Fun House finally crossed the line?"

Click here to lock up with the Lock Up and hear this week's audio trawl through all things sports entertainment!