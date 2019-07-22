WWE News

News

WATCH: Top 10 scariest WWE debuts, from The Demon to The Boogeyman and beyond

Last Updated: 22/07/19 11:11am
5:36
Check out the top 10 scariest first sightings of WWE superstars from over the years
Check out the top 10 scariest first sightings of WWE superstars from over the years

Several macabre characters have competed for WWE over the years - but which one was the most terrifying?

Some superstars have struck fear into the hearts of the spectators in the arena and at home with their supernatural personalities.

Live WWE Late Night Raw

July 23, 2019, 1:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

It is a decades-long tradition that some wrestlers will always find themselves drawn to the dark side - and invariably look to encourage those around them to tread a similar path.

Then there are the competitors who inspire nightmares and curdling of blood through their awesome size and power.

Also See:

How to watch WWE on Sky Sports

Make sure you don't miss a minute of the Raw and SmackDown action live on Sky Sports!

All the way back to the days of the legendary Andre the Giant, wrestling fans have been left consistently open-mouthed by the mere sight of men - and, in fact, women - who dwarf the average-sized human.

The sweet spot, perhaps, is when a giant combines monster size with a monstrous modus operandi - check out our top 10 to see who this might apply to and do not forget to catch the return of several spooky legends on Raw at 1am on Sky Sports Arena tonight...

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Extreme Rules!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Extreme Rules review!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK