WATCH: Top 10 scariest WWE debuts, from The Demon to The Boogeyman and beyond

Several macabre characters have competed for WWE over the years - but which one was the most terrifying?

Some superstars have struck fear into the hearts of the spectators in the arena and at home with their supernatural personalities.

It is a decades-long tradition that some wrestlers will always find themselves drawn to the dark side - and invariably look to encourage those around them to tread a similar path.

Then there are the competitors who inspire nightmares and curdling of blood through their awesome size and power.

All the way back to the days of the legendary Andre the Giant, wrestling fans have been left consistently open-mouthed by the mere sight of men - and, in fact, women - who dwarf the average-sized human.

The sweet spot, perhaps, is when a giant combines monster size with a monstrous modus operandi - check out our top 10 to see who this might apply to and do not forget to catch the return of several spooky legends on Raw at 1am on Sky Sports Arena tonight...