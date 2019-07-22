WATCH: Should Ronda Rousey return to WWE?

3:43 It’s been three months since Ronda Rousey appeared in WWE. Does the women’s division need her back? It’s been three months since Ronda Rousey appeared in WWE. Does the women’s division need her back?

Ronda Rousey has been out of WWE for more than three months - but is it time to bring her back?

The former UFC champion has not featured for WWE since her WrestleMania loss to Becky Lynch, crowning a superb 12 months in the business by making history as one third of the first women's match to headline the company's biggest show of the year.

There is a school of thought that she has been more badly missed than was initially expected. Of course, a star of her stature was always going to leave a sizeable hole on the roster, and nobody within WWE thought any differently.

And there have been other issues for the women's division to contend with too. Sasha Banks has been absent since Mania, Nia Jax immediately underwent surgery after the event and they were also deprived of the up-and-coming Ruby Riott to injury.

