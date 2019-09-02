Seth Rollins tops annual 'top 500 wrestlers' list in Pro Wrestling Illustrated

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 during what has been a stellar year for the current Universal champion

Seth Rollins has been crowned the best wrestler in the world in prominent magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

The long-running periodical has Rollins in first place in their annual list of the 500 best wrestlers in the world today, known as the 'PWI 500'.

It is the second time Rollins has been top of the list, following his nomination in 2015, and in reaching the decision, the magazine said: "With his Shield partner sidelined with leukaemia, Rollins seized the opportunity to fill the role of WWE's top guy - a role many fans believe he has long deserved."

Daniel Bryan came in second in the annual PWI 500

During the period of evaluation, Rollins won the Royal Rumble and defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at WrestleMania 35.

All of the top four in the 500 were WWE competitors, with Daniel Bryan taking second, AJ Styles in third and Kofi Kingston fourth.

Fifth place went to New Japan favourite Kazuchika Okada, NXT star Johnny Gargano was sixth and Roman Reigns came in at seven.

Kenny Omega - who was beaten by former WWE cruiserweight champion Neville at an All Elite Wrestling event on Saturday - was eighth, Hiroshi Tanahashi was ninth and Will Ospreay completed the top 10.