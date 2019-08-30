Make your predictions for the WWE King of the Ring quarter-finals

Is Baron Corbin on course to become this year's King of the Ring?

The King of the Ring tournament is down to the final eight - and we want to know how you think the quarter-finals will pan out.

This week's Raw and SmackDown saw the field cut in half for the relaunched tournament, the final of which will take place at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15.

On Raw, Ricochet overcame a significant size disadvantage to record a win over Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin - who is many fans' sleeper pick to win the whole thing - coming out on top against The Miz.

The SmackDown matches saw Ali overcome Buddy Murphy in a superb contest and Chad Gable get the better of former tag-team partner Shelton Benjamin.

The quarter-final line-up is now complete and all four matches will take place live on Raw and SmackDown on Sky Sports next week.

How do you think they will go? Let us know using our selection software below and don't forget to tune into the live broadcasts of the shows at 1am on Monday and Tuesday nights.