AJ Styles confirms he will see out remainder of career with WWE

AJ Styles is currently enjoying a run as WWE's United States champion and is being backed by his OC faction

AJ Styles has confirmed he will retire from wrestling when his current WWE contract comes to an end.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, the former WWE champion confirmed he will only compete for the remainder of his career.

Despite being one of the older members of the active roster at 42, Styles remains in superb physical shape and is one of the most consistent and best performers in the industry today.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

But he has no interest in prolonging his career when his present deal reaches a conclusion.

"I had no doubt that you know this is what I was going to do for my career, It really was," said Styles, who memorably captured the WWE title in Manchester in November 2017, to the delight of British wrestling fans.

"And you couldn't have told me any different. And I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last. This is it for me.

"This is where I'm going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids."