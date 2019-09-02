WWE Raw: Ricochet faces Samoa Joe in King of the Ring quarter-finals

The Raw brackets of the King of the Ring quarter-finals take place tonight

Ricochet bids to continue his eye-catching King of the Ring run when he takes on Samoa Joe in the quarter-finals tonight.

The first genuine shock tournament came last Monday when Ricochet ousted Drew McIntyre in the Round of 16 to place himself on a collision course with Joe.

Joe has the momentum after his brawling first-round win over Cesaro, as well as the strength and size advantage, but Ricochet beat him at Stomping Grounds and has been used very strongly since moving to the main roster from NXT.

The second Raw quarter-final sees Baron Corbin - a man who many predict will end the tournament as WWE's latest King - face the high-flying talents of Cedric Alexander.

Perennial underdog Alexander has beaten Drew McIntyre and Cesaro in recent weeks and picked up a quick win over Sami Zayn in the opening round of the tournament.

The Corbin match gives him another opportunity to cement himself as a star, but one question mark lingers over the match - a leg that took an absolute pounding during Cedric's victory over Cesaro last week and is sure to be a big target for the man who is already calling himself King Corbin.

4:13 Rey Mysterio has been considering retiring from WWE for good in recent weeks Rey Mysterio has been considering retiring from WWE for good in recent weeks

Mysterio to make Raw return

Two weeks after his son Dominick pulled him from the brink of retirement, Rey Mysterio will make his Raw return.

A crushing two-out-of-three falls match loss to Andrade nearly caused Mysterio to hang up his mask for good, but an inspirational appeal from his son - who wants to team up with his father in WWE someday - led Mysterio to change his mind.

With Andrade still keen to take Rey's mask from him for good, time will tell whether or not that decision was the right one.

3:00 Sasha Banks capitalised on Natalya's injury to pick up a tap-out victory on last week's Raw Sasha Banks capitalised on Natalya's injury to pick up a tap-out victory on last week's Raw

Will Banks make her statement?

Upon her return a few weeks ago, Sasha Banks made it clear that she wants people to be talking about her, and for reasons other than whatever hypothetical tears she shed in a WrestleMania locker room.

The Boss mangled Natalya in the ring last week while sending the very clear implication that her true target is Raw women's champion Becky Lynch. The Man has remained uncharacteristically distant so far choosing to make her shots verbal, and from a distance.

Lynch does not have a title match scheduled for the September 15 pay-per-view Clash of Champions and surely it is only a matter of time before a match is put in place against her former Horsewoman.