WWE Raw: Undertaker to address Triple H ahead of Super Show-Down match

The Undertaker will make another appearance on Raw tonight

The Undertaker will return to Raw to address Triple H tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

A series of increasingly personal attacks have all but wiped out any pretence of mutual respect between the two legends of the game as they prepare to do battle for the last time at Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

Last week Triple H responded to The Deadman's insults of Shawn Michaels by promising to "put him down."

Now it is the turn of Taker to make a Raw statement as what has so far been a war of words threatens to boil over into something more physical.

Brock Lesnar gatecrashed the Hell In A Cell main event to attack Braun Strowman and WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns

What is Brock Lesnar's plan?

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made a major statement when they gatecrashed the main event of Hell In A Cell on Monday night.

Lesnar kicked the Cell door down and proceeded to beat down both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman that was so severe that neither man could continue and the match was declared a no-contest.

So what's Brock's end goal? Does he seek to reclaim the Universal title from Reigns, or is he simply back in town to wreak as much havoc as possible?

With Alexa Bliss dispatched, Ronda Rousey will be seeking a new opponent

Who's next for Ronda Rousey?

With Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey beating Alexa Bliss in the former title-holder's rematch at Hell In A Cell, it seems the program between the two has come to an end.

Bliss' match against Trish Stratus at Evolution is further evidence to support that argument.

All of which means there is a vacancy in terms of Rousey's next challenger. Who will step out from the crowd and step up to the challenge?