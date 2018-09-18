WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles to face Andrade 'Cien' Almas

AJ Styles held on to his WWE title against Samoa Joe at Hell In A Cell - but only just

Two days after his controversial WWE title defence against Samoa Joe, AJ Styles returns to the ring to face emerging Mexican star Andrade 'Cien' Almas live on Sky Sports Arena.

Styles tapped out a nanosecond before the referee made the three-count in his match at Hell In A Cell, to the extreme anger of Joe, whose immediate reaction was that he was the new champion.

He goes from that particular frying pan into the fire of a non-title bout against Almas, who is being touted as a potential main-event player after several hugely impressive performances following his call-up from NXT.

Almas will have business manager Zelina Vega at ringside, and although she usually likes to exert her influence, the champion may also need to be on the lookout for a certain other SmackDown superstar.

Shinsuke Nakamura's United States championship is on the line against Rusev tonight

Nakamura to defend against Rusev

Rusev Day was not a joyous occasion for the Bulgarian Brute at Hell In A Cell, as he and Aiden English came up short in their bid for The New Day's tag titles.

But at least Rusev had a match - Shinsuke Nakamura did not even get the chance to defend his United States championship at the October pay-per-view.

Mindful of that fact, Tuesday night general manager Paige has booked a match for Nakamura's title tonight, with Rusev the man nominated to compete for the gold.

Becky Lynch refused a handshake from Charlotte Flair at the end of their title-changing match

Will dethroned Flair issue a response to Lynch?

Tonight represents the first televised day of Becky Lynch's latest reign as a WWE champion following her victory over her (now very much) former best friend Charlotte Flair at Hell In A Cell.

Lynch refused a post-match handshake from Flair on Sunday night, feeling - perhaps with some justification - that that would take away from her own achievement.

So what lies ahead for tonight? Flair will presumably seek to exercise her rematch clause and will be keen to return to the spotlight as soon as possible. That may happen as quickly as tonight.