The Good, The Bad and The NXT: WWE's weekly winners and losers

Naomi and Asuka continue to make waves in the SmackDown women's tag division

Australia's Super Show-Down is now right around the corner and WWE's main roster shows are finally starting to connect ahead of their first pay-per-view Down Under.

The penultimate shows ahead of the Sky Sports Box Office event on October 6 definitely did not disappoint, and here are the stars who stood out for all the right and wrong reasons this week.

The Ascension's Konnor record a rare victory on Raw this week

Good week

The Ascension (Raw)

It may have been a rough week for tag teams on Raw with Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler playing mind games with their two groups in the hope that they could come between them, but The Ascension were actually able to walk out of this week with a rare victory under their belts.

Konnor took on Chad Gable with Bobby Roode and Viktor at ringside and to the shock of the entire arena and many fans all over the world, it was Konnor who was able to pick up the victory.

Could this be the beginning of a huge push for the former NXT tag team champions? After years of being overlooked on the main roster, this has definitely been a long time coming.

Naomi and Asuka showed some excellent timing in their win over Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

Asuka and Naomi (SmackDown)

WWE has been pushing together a number of female wrestlers into teams over the past few months in preparation for the expected women's tag team championships and since Sasha Banks was recently been sidelined through injury, Asuka and Naomi could now be seen as one of the strongest teams on the main roster.

This week on SmackDown Live, Asuka and Naomi were able to prove that they weren't that there was a reason they were put together when they were able to co-exist and defeat The IIconics.

Asuka may have seemingly fallen down the card somewhat, but at least she is now back to winning ways.

Otis Dozovic lost his non-title match to NXT champion Tomasso Ciampa, but put in a strong showing

Otis Dozovic (NXT)

Otis Dozovic was put in a non-title match against NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa this week and it was a match that many fans expected to be over quickly. Ciampa was unable to put away one half of Heavy Machinery and instead opted to walk out on the match before he was forced back by Tucker Knight.

Dozovic proved a lot of doubters wrong in this week's main event and even though he was defeated by Ciampa, he showed that when WWE is prepared to allow him to go on a singles run, he has an exciting career ahead of him.

Liv Morgan suffered a concussion in her match on Raw this week

Bad Week

Liv Morgan (Raw)

Liv Morgan teamed with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan against the team of The Bella Twins and Natalya this week on Raw, but what started out as a simple six-woman tag team match turned into the most talked about match of the week when Brie Bella connected with two of her Yes Kicks and managed to knock Liv Morgan out in the middle of the match.

It was later confirmed that Morgan had suffered a concussion and would be on the shelf for an undetermined amount of time; WWE has to follow concussion protocol when it comes to her making her return.

Morgan is scheduled to be part of a six-woman tag team match at Super Show-Down next weekend, but that match could now be in question.

AJ Styles was left a troubled man after Samoa Joe crossed a line on this week's SmackDown

AJ Styles (SmackDown)

When it comes to mind games, AJ Styles was well and truly outmatched this week by Samoa Joe, who turned up at his house with a gift for his daughter.

Styles was in the ring in Denver, Colorado whilst this was happening in Gainesville, Georgia and there was nothing that he could do about the fact that Joe was now taking this to a completely new personal level.

Styles defends his WWE Championship at Super Show-Down next weekend and if he isn't able to find a way to neutralise Samoa Joe on the go-home episode of SmackDown Live, then his title could be in jeopardy when it comes to that no count-out, no-disqualification match in Australia.

The Street Profits need to work out a way back from their latest troubling loss

The Street Profits (NXT)

The Mighty have had the number of The Street Profits for weeks now and this week they went a step too far when they stole Montez Ford's cup and necklaces ahead of his entrance to the ring.

This was the ultimate sign of disrespect from the team formerly known as TM61 and it was enough to give them the advantage.

The Mighty defeated The Street Profits once again, which leaves Angelo Dawkins and Ford in a place they are unfamiliar with since they were once seen as the main threats to the NXT tag team titles, the question now is how The Street Profits come back from another shocking defeat.