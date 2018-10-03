WATCH: WWE Raw highlights - the best moves and moments from this week's show

2:56 We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw

It was the week in which the Brothers of Destruction returned to wreak havoc on Triple H and Shawn Michaels ahead of Super Show-Down.

But as well as the Undertaker and Kane delivering a brutal chokeslam apiece to the D-Generation X duo, there was plenty of other action on this week's offering from the Raw crew.

All three Shield members found themselves involved in singles competition, with the opposition coming from Braun Strowman and Raw tag champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

There was also another singles match for Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey, who went face-to-face with the growing talent of Ruby Riott.

Kevin Owens - with the sounds of the Seattle fans' boos ringing resoundingly in his ears - took on Lashley, with Elias and Lio Rush making their presence felt at ringside.

And there was a run-out for former Raw tag-team title-holders The B Team, who took on The Revival as they bid to get back on the championship trail.

We've selected the most eye-catching moments from this week's episode and packaged them into one handy highlights reel for your enjoyment!