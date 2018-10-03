WATCH: The best bits from WWE SmackDown as Super Show-Down edges closer

1:42 There was plenty of thrills and spills in this week's matches on SmackDown There was plenty of thrills and spills in this week's matches on SmackDown

Super Show-Down is now just three days away and SmackDown signed off with a typically action-packed episode.

All three of the blue brand's titles will be on the line at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, live on Sky Sports Box Office at 10am on Saturday, with the WWE championship between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe - which will take place under no-disqualification, no count-out rules - taking top billing.

There will also be a match to be the number one contender of that title, with Daniel Bryan and The Miz taking their bitter blood feud Down Under.

Joe's place on the card was in some doubt on SmackDown this week, with Paige confirming WWE management had made the decision to fire him, only for Styles to have the decision overruled.

The match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, for the latter's SmackDown women's title, has never been in doubt and has an extra edge to it after several confrontations on television, the latest of which came this week.

