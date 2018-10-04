Undertaker and Carmella on top in WWE this week: The Good, The Bad and The NXT

The Undertaker - and his brother Kane - made a huge impact on Raw this week

Super Show-Down has been the main topic of conversation in WWE over the past few weeks and the show will finally be broadcast live from Melbourne on Saturday morning, with a number of interesting match-ups.

Since there isn't a full roster pay-per-view this month, this is the only Box Office event that the male side of the WWE Universe will be part of, which is why many have stepped up their game.

The Undertaker and Kane were reunited on Raw - and left Shawn Michaels and Triple H down and out

Good week

The Undertaker (Raw)

The Undertaker returned to Raw this past week as part of the final build-up to his match with Triple H at Super Show-Down and even though Shawn Michaels and The Game have talked a good game over the past few weeks, it was The Undertaker and his Brother of Destruction Kane that walked out of Seattle with all the momentum.

Undertaker appeared and attacked Shawn Michaels following his arrogant promo before Triple H then tried to take advantage of the numbers game and Kane evened the odds.

This has definitely added to the excitement surrounding their final ever encounter at Super Show-Down and could hopefully lead to Michaels' first WWE match in more than eight years.

Carmella was on the winning side after another encouraging in-ring performance

Carmella (SmackDown)

Carmella hasn't had a lot to shout about since she lost her SmackDown women's championship back at SummerSlam, but this week on SmackDown she proved she was much more than just a pretty face when she helped R-Truth to defeat the team of Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega.

Carmella is fast becoming a fan favourite on the Tuesday night show and pulled off a fantastic reversal this week when she turned a jackknife pin into her Code of Silence submission to force Vega to tap.

Carmella's new look and attitude have definitely boosted her popularity and it appears that the best could still be yet to come for The Princess of Staten Island.

The Forgotten Sons could have The Undisputed Era in their sights on NXT

The Forgotten Sons (NXT)

The team of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker proved this week on NXT why they shouldn't be overlooked when they picked up another emphatic victory.

Blake is a former NXT tag team champion so he has the experience to push this group forward into the leagues of The Undisputed Era, who are obviously the top dogs when it comes to stable warfare in NXT.

The Forgotten Sons have already sent a message to a number of tag teams in NXT including The Street Profits and it won't be long until they turn the heads of Adam Cole and his crew and face their toughest test to date.

The Dogs of War's mission to destroy The Shield continues apace

Bad Week

The Shield (Raw)

The Shield have been struggling against the numbers game ever since their recent reunion took place a few months ago, but this week they were once again ambushed by Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre as The Dogs of War sent a clear message to The Hounds of Justice ahead of their six-man collision this weekend in Australia.

McIntyre and Ziggler have been playing mind games over the past few weeks when it comes to Dean Ambrose's place in The Shield and it's reached the point where it's hard to predict who will come out on top Down Under and if both teams will be travelling home as units.

Lana's relationship with Rusev could be over after the first details of the 'night in Milwaukee' were revealed

Lana (SmackDown)

Lana has been the most talked about SmackDown superstar on social media this week, ever since Aiden English revealed that he would tell Rusev what happened "one night in Milwaukee".

Fans have been trying to guess what it was that happened when WWE travelled to Wisconsin but this week English showed video proof of Lana saying "I want you" to the former NXT tag team champion.

Rusev didn't react well to the edited video and stormed out of the ring before refusing to speak to Lana afterwards. The rest of the video will have to be revealed at some point, but English could have achieved his goal of splitting up The Ravishing Russian and her husband.

Tony Nese went to NXT for a match against Johnny Gargano, but came up short

Tony Nese (NXT)

Tony Nese came over from 205 Live this week to send a message, but sadly it was returned to sender after he was forced to submit to the Gargano Escape.

It was a fantastic match between Johnny Wrestling and The Premier Athlete that had the crowd inside Full Sail University on their feet as the two men left it all in the ring and Nese pulled out all the stops - but it wasn't enough to overcome the threat of Gargano.

Gargano has had a rough few months in NXT after he came up short in his feud with Tommaso Ciampa, but this could be the beginning of the return of Johnny Wrestling but it was all at the expense of Nese.