Kofi Kingston: I want to hold every championship in WWE

Kofi Kingston has had eight runs as a tag-team champion, five of them with The New Day

Kofi Kingston recently set a record as WWE's longest reigning tag champion - but still has several championship targets he wants to achieve.

Kingston hit 954 combined days as a tag-team title holder after winning the SmackDown straps with The New Day, the group's fifth title reign and his eighth overall.

The 37-year-old is also a former Intercontinental and United States champion but is yet to hold either of the company's top-tier singles titles.

When asked what goals he still hoped to achieve in WWE, Kingston said: "When I was a kid my goal was to hold every single title in WWE.

"So I feel like I'm well on my way there but there are obviously a couple that have eluded me so that's definitely a goal.

"To have been here for so long, especially with New Day, I want to make sure I'm doing everything I can to make sure that the group is elevated.

"From the jump-off that's what we've been about and we just want to keep getting better. It's a really cool thing."

The New Day defend their tag-team titles against The Bar at Super Show-Down, live on Sky Sports Box Office at 10am on Saturday.