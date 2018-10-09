Ronda Rousey's next WWE opponent confirmed as Nikki Bella

3:01 Nikki Bella announced her decision to challenge Ronda Rousey for her title with a vicious attack on Raw Nikki Bella announced her decision to challenge Ronda Rousey for her title with a vicious attack on Raw

Ronda Rousey is in line to make the latest defence of her Raw women's championship against Nikki Bella at Evolution.

Rousey extended her unbeaten streak in WWE by teaming up with the Bella Twins to take down the Riott Squad for the second time in three days on this week's episode of Raw.

But with the dust barely having settled on the result, Nikki and Brie blindsided the champion and put the boots to her in a post-match attack which can definitely be put in the 'vicious' file.

Nikki Bella will now go on to face Rousey for the Raw women's championship at the Evolution pay-per-view event live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 28.

And there could be an interesting match for Brie, too, with her on-screen rivalry with Liv Morgan being taken up a notch on Raw this week after the Riott Squad member was given an accidental concussion by the Bella twin seven days ago.

Raw also saw a change made to one of the matches already scheduled for Evolution, with the singles matches between Trish Stratus and Alexa Bliss, and Mickie James and Lita being merged into a two-against-two tag contest.