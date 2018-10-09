WWE Raw: D-Generation X reunite to battle The Undertaker and Kane

4:46 Shawn Michaels will come out of retirement to reform D-Generation X at Crown Jewel Shawn Michaels will come out of retirement to reform D-Generation X at Crown Jewel

Shawn Michaels will come out of retirement to reform D-Generation X with Triple H and have his first match since 2010.

Michaels has not competed since losing a career-versus-streak match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 but makes his return to face the Dead Man in a tag match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia next month.

The DX duo confirmed the news they would be reforming live on Raw last night, with Michaels saying he had reached his decision on the flight to Chicago from Melbourne.

It was in Australia that the Heartbreak Kid was chokeslammed through a table by Taker following his loss to Triple H in the main event of Super Show-Down.

To the joy of the crowd, the pair delivered the trademark DX slogans, with Triple H asking "are you ready" before telling the Brothers of Destruction he had the famous "two words" for them, with the audience completing his sentence.

DX's entrance music then played as the pair held up the X signs to herald their return.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were left in the ring on their own following their loss to the Dogs of War

Is Ambrose about to leave The Shield?

All three members of The Shield appeared to be on the same page at Super Show-Down despite Dean Ambrose accidentally being drilled with one of Roman Reigns' Superman punches.

On Raw this week it looked like the Dogs of War might be closer to a break-up, with Braun Strowman issuing a public dressing-down to Dolph Ziggler before the intervention of Drew McIntyre, who squared up to the Monster.

2:26 Dean Ambrose walked out on his brothers after The Shield lost to Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Dean Ambrose walked out on his brothers after The Shield lost to Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

It didn't derail McIntyre too much, as he nailed Ambrose with a Claymore Kick for the victory, before things took a turn for the intriguing.

The Dogs left as a trio but Ambrose made his way to the back with Reigns and Seth Rollins still in the ring.

Bobby Lashley showed a new aggressive edge in his match against Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley turns to the dark side

The Chicago crowd completely turned on Bobby Lashley, who displayed a new level of aggression in his match against Kevin Owens.

Owens got a very positive reaction from the fans - and responded with some impressive moved, notably an over-the-top-rope Cannonball to Lashley on the outside.

2:58 Watch as Bobby Lashley viciously attacked Kevin Owens after their match on Raw Watch as Bobby Lashley viciously attacked Kevin Owens after their match on Raw

With an assist from the distracting Lio Rush, Lashley picked up the win before battering Owens' knees into the ring post as the crowd booed him to the rafters.