WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy qualify for World Cup

Big Show had his first WWE match for more than a year when he faced Randy Orton on SmackDown this week

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy booked their places for the World Cup at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view with wins on SmackDown last night.

The duo join John Cena - who is a wildcard entry for the competition - and Kurt Angle, who won an international battle royal on Raw this week.

Samoa Joe's knee injury cost him dearly in his loss to Jeff Hardy on this week's SmackDown

Orton defeated The Big Show in his first WWE match for more than a year with a thumb to the eyes and RKO, while Hardy saw off the challenge of Samoa Joe to progress.

Joe went into the match carrying a knee injury from his defeat to AJ Styles at Super Show-Down and it proved costly as the referee stopped the match because he was unable to stand up.

The feud between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reached a new level of brutality this week

Flair and Lynch turn up the brutality

Becky Lynch went into last night's title defence against Charlotte Flair knowing an intentional disqualification was not an option to her, and such an outcome would lead to a championship loss.

A count-out, however, would ensure the belt remained around the champion's waist and that was the case when both women reached the count of 10 during a brawl outside the ring.

That wasn't the end of it though, as Flair speared Lynch into the screens at the top of the ramp, leaving both women down and out.

Respect was the name of the game as The Miz was unable to goad either Daniel Bryan or AJ Styles into a reaction

Styles and Bryan appear on Miz TV

Despite the best efforts of the host of Miz TV, everything was cordial and respectful between AJ Styles and the man who faces him for his WWE championship at Crown Jewel, Daniel Bryan.

Things got a little heated when Bryan explained his only dream after coming back from injury was to take the title and that he would be willing to conquer any obstacle in his path to achieving that dream.

But the real spice came when The Miz announced his intentions to challenge the winner of the contest in Saudi Arabia, a move which could once again put him on collision course with his nemesis Bryan.