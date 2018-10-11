WATCH: Stone Cold & Booker T's supermarket brawl

2:53 Steve Austin and Booker T famously brawled around a supermarket on a 2001 episode of SmackDown Steve Austin and Booker T famously brawled around a supermarket on a 2001 episode of SmackDown

Stone Cold Steve Austin did not have grocery shopping on his mind when he bumped into Booker T at a supermarket on a December 2001 episode of SmackDown.

Instead, the Texas Rattlesnake put one of the most distinctive beatings in sports entertainment history on the former WCW world champion.

Austin's unique attack included using a wide variety of makeshift weapons which included fruit, nuts, flour and even a couple of cans of 'Steveweiser' as Book was left down and out in several of the aisles.

Ric Flair cheered Austin on from a VIP box back at the arena, with Vince McMahon offering his support for Booker T as the pair engaged in a truly memorable meltdown among the bemused shoppers and store workers.

