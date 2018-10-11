Kofi Kingston: New Day will quit WWE rather than be split up as a team

Kofi Kingston says The New Day would rather walk out of WWE than split up

Kofi Kingston has admitted he and his fellow New Day stars would rather quit WWE than be split up.

Kingston and his pals, Big E and Xavier Woods, have established themselves as one of the company's greatest ever teams and currently reign as Smackdown tag team champions.

Their longevity is something of an anomaly in the current wrestling landscape, however, with almost all teams or stables eventually broken up in favour of rivalries amongst the stars themselves or wrestlers embarking on singles careers.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Xavier Woods commented this year that the New Day would, in his view, never part ways, and it appears that is a sentiment very much shared with the rest of the trio.

Sky Sports spoke to Kingston on an international media conference this week, during which the high-flying former Intercontinental champion made his thoughts on the matter crystal clear - saying there's plenty more to come from the pancake-chomping chums, even as and when they do go it alone.

"In terms of singles goals, when we do that, we'll definitely do it as a group," he said.

"Even from a story-line perspective, it's a lot more intriguing, especially with us being able to have that Freebird/New Day Rule. Defending singles titles is just something that hasn't been done.

2:55 Kingston is currently in his eighth reign as a WWE tag champion - his fifth as part of New Day Kingston is currently in his eighth reign as a WWE tag champion - his fifth as part of New Day

"That's what we're always trying to do as athletes - do things that have never been done and stay entertaining in that sense.

"If they attempt to try and break us up, you'll see us all collectively walk out and that will be the last you'll ever see of The New Day."

Kingston did lighten things a touch by adding the quip: "They definitely don't want to do that because we sell too much good merchandise - they need us on the roster."