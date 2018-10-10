Rey Mysterio confirmed for WWE's UK tour in November

1:18 Rey Mysterio will appear at WWE's live events in Cardiff, Aberdeen and Birmingham next month Rey Mysterio will appear at WWE's live events in Cardiff, Aberdeen and Birmingham next month

Rey Mysterio has agreed a full-time contract with WWE and will compete on three dates on the company's UK tour next month.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Mysterio will be in attendance for the 1000th-anniversary episode of SmackDown, which is live on Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday night, where he will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Cup qualifying match.

WWE has now announced that the 43-year-old Mexican star will work for the company on a full-time basis and he is scheduled to appear at the live events in Cardiff, Aberdeen and Birmingham next month.

Mysterio won the WWE world championship three times, was a tag-team champion on four occasions and won the 2006 Royal Rumble during a superb run.

His most recent WWE work was as a surprise entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, which came three months after a similar appearance at the Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by Finn Balor.

The 1000th episode of SmackDown, which is live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am on the night of Tuesday October 16, also features the return of the Evolution faction, which will see Batista back in WWE.