WATCH: Carmella makes SmackDown history with ladder match win!

Carmella's victory in last year's women's Money In the Bank ladder match was hugely controversial

It is potentially one of the most famous SmackDown women's division moments of all time - and almost certainly its most controversial.

The trouble started on the previous Sunday, when the first-ever women's Money In The Bank ladder match was won by... James Ellsworth.

He climbed the ladder and tossed the briefcase to the grounded Carmella, who claimed the victory - and the guaranteed championship match it included - for herself.

That 'wrong' was put right two nights later when the match was replayed, and it appeared certain that Becky Lynch would finally take her moment in the spotlight.

But things didn't turn out that way as Carmella cooked up another plan to ensure it would be her name which was indelibly inked in the SmackDown history books.

