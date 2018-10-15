WWE Raw: Kane, Undertaker to respond to D-Generation X challenge?

4:46 Shawn Michaels will compete in WWE for the first time in eight years when he teams with D-Generation X co-founder Triple H to take on The Undertaker & Kane at Crown Jewel Shawn Michaels will compete in WWE for the first time in eight years when he teams with D-Generation X co-founder Triple H to take on The Undertaker & Kane at Crown Jewel

D-Generation X were reunited on Raw last week - so will the Brothers of Destruction follow suit tonight?

The red brand has become a battleground for the four legends in the past month and the war reached boiling point at Super Show-Down when an apparent gesture of mutual respect ended with Shawn Michaels being chokeslammed through a table by The Undertaker.

That incident led to last week's move by Michaels and Triple H to not only call out Taker and his storyline brother Kane for a match at Crown Jewel on November 2 but to do it as a reformed DX, complete with trademark hand gestures and theme music.

And so will that lead to the Brothers of Destruction doing likewise for the first time since their series of matches against the Wyatt Family in the autumn of 2015?

Rousey to address Bellas' attack

Ronda Rousey finished last week's Raw on the wrong end of a Bella-shaped beatdown and with an Evolution opponent confirmed.

The twins made it clear they have had more than enough of sharing the spotlight with the former UFC champion after the win over the Riott Squad and left her down and out following a two-on-one attack.

Rousey will be given a platform to address that assault tonight, but will the Bellas - and in particular her Evolution opponent Nikki - stand back so she can be heard?

Two World Cup qualifying matches booked

Two more entrants will be confirmed for the World Cup event at Crown Jewel tonight, with Dean Ambrose facing Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins going head-to-head with Drew McIntyre.

Rollins faces arguably the tougher task of the Shield duo as he competes against the enormous power - and, from how he has been booked, someone who seems set for the main event sooner rather than later - of the Scottish Psychopath.

Ambrose is more than capable of overwhelming Ziggler but may be distracted by the ongoing uncertainty about his place in the Shield and his lack of a title belt. Will the World Cup be enough to soothe that longing?

Who will be Lashley's next target?

Bobby Lashley, encouraged by the highly vocal Lio Rush, has displayed a new aggressiveness in recent weeks and that was never clearer than on last week's Raw, where he brutalised Kevin Owens.

Some news outlets have reported that Owens will be out of action for some time with a knee injury, but - curiously - that has never been confirmed by WWE.

Lashley has previously spoken of his desire to face Brock Lesnar but there could be more immediate targets for the Dominator, with a certain Mr Reigns likely to be on his wish list of opponents.