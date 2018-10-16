WWE legends return for SmackDown 1000 live on Sky Sports

Ric Flair - as part of Evolution - is back for the 1000th episode of SmackDown tonight

The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Batista and Rey Mysterio will be among the legends returning for tonight's 1000th episode of SmackDown.

WWE are pulling out all of the stops for a special celebratory edition of the blue brand, live on Sky Sports Action at 1am.

The Undertaker will make his presence felt at the show, which takes place in the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

The Phenom was the top dog on the blue brand for a number of years, taking part in unforgettable rivalries against fearsome competitors such as Batista, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and his own brother, Kane.

Fresh off devastating Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Super Show-Down, what does The Deadman have in store tonight?

Evolution to be reunited

One of the most famous factions in Raw history make their SmackDown debut tonight, with Ric Flair, Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton putting the band back together for old times' sake.

The Undertaker and Triple H are both scheduled to be on SmackDown 1000 tonight - but will their paths cross?

While the reunion will be mainly for nostalgic purposes there is a chance it could lead to some kind of storyline in the longer term, especially with Randy Orton very much an active member of the current SmackDown roster.

And then there's the small matter of Triple H, who will be sharing a bill with a man against whom he has had a grudge for many years in The Undertaker, and with a major pay-per-view match between the two on the horizon.

Rey Mysterio returns to WWE for SmackDown 1000 tonight, where he faces Shinsuke Nakamura

Mysterio makes his return

The hotly-anticipated return of Rey Mysterio to a WWE fan takes place tonight, with the much-loved Mexican star facing United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Cup qualifying match.

The contest is very much a battle between two SmackDown eras but with Mysterio agreeing to a full-time return to the company, will he make Nakamura's title his first target?

Rusev also gets the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup when he faces The Miz in a match which could see Aiden English once again make his presence felt.