WWE SmackDown: Shane McMahon to pick Survivor Series teams

SmackDown follows Raw to Manchester on Tuesday as Shane McMahon and Paige build their teams for Survivor Series.

Charlotte Flair has already declined the offer to captain the blue brand's women's squad for the traditional five-on-five elimination match, which will be a key match at the Box Office event on November 18.

All five spaces on the men's team are up for grabs and with Raw having already nominated Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for their side it will be interesting to see how McMahon and Paige play it.

AJ Styles will be unavailable for selection as he is involved in a champion-against-champion match against Brock Lesnar, so could there be a space for an emerging SmackDown talent such as Andrade 'Cien' Almas, or will the powers that be stick with the tried and trusted elimination match veterans like Randy Orton?

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey clash at Survivor Series in a meeting of WWE's women's champions

Lynch to issue Rousey response?

Ronda Rousey was met with loud "Becky" chants when she addressed the Manchester crowd at Raw last night and that volume is likely to increase further still with the Lass Kicker herself scheduled for tonight.

Lynch is riding a huge wave of popularity at the moment and is arguably the top female competitor on the roster - with Rousey her most obvious competition.

The two will go head-to-head in a champion-against-champion match at Survivor Series in what is one of the most hotly-anticipated matches on the card.

The Bar, thanks to the ongoing assistance of The Big Show, remain SmackDown tag champions

Will there be a title change?

Raw blazed a trail with the second November tour title change in succession, with the red brand's tag straps changing hands in Manchester for the second year running.

In 2017, it was a surprise appearance by The New Day which led to The Bar recapturing the gold from Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

Now, those two teams are enemies competing for the SmackDown belts, so will we see history - almost - repeat itself tonight with yet another championship changeover in Manchester?