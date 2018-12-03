WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey set for tag-team action

Ronda Rousey's next title defence will be against Nia Jax at TLC

Ronda Rousey will team up with Natalya to take on Nia Jax and Tamina on tonight's episode of Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Rousey is due to put her Raw women's championship on the line against Jax when the pair go head to head at TLC on Sky Sports Box Office on December 16.

The two have some unfinished business from earlier in the year too, as their title match at Money In The Bank was interrupted by Alexa Bliss, who went on to cash in her briefcase and beat Jax for the belt.

Tonight sees the first in-ring clash between Jax and Rousey since then, with some precious TLC momentum at stake as they go toe to toe in doubles action.

Dean Ambrose was shown receiving several vaccinations on last week's Raw

'Vaccinated' Ambrose to return to Raw

After receiving a series of vaccinations to protect him from the "diseases" of the WWE Universe, Dean Ambrose has confirmed he will be at tonight's Raw in Houston, two weeks before battling former Shield brother Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at TLC.

Rollins has so far found his former friend to be somewhat elusive, with the Lunatic Fringe preferring to either keep his distance or launch sneak attacks to seize the advantage in this feud.

Rollins' open challenge for his title remains active and after Dolph Ziggler failed to recapture the gold last week, we could see a new contender emerge from the ranks to attempt to end the Kingslayer's reign.

Baron Corbin - with some assistance from Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley - took out Finn Balor last week as his megalomania grows

Will Corbin continue to abuse his power?

With Stephanie McMahon absent and Kurt Angle on extended leave, Baron Corbin has taken the abuse of his power as acting general manager to new levels in recent weeks.

With the aid of Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre last Monday night, Corbin masterminded the obliteration of Elias and the brutalising of Finn Balor, all while relishing the fact that Braun Strowman was undergoing elbow surgery to repair the damage he and his henchmen inflicted the previous week.

Refusing to cancel his scheduled TLC match against The Monster Among Men - who is medically unable to compete - Corbin aims to win the match via forfeit and, per the match stipulation, become permanent General Manager of Team Red.

Will McMahon seemingly allow The Lone Wolf to do as he pleases, and if so how will Corbin take advantage of his almost limitless power this week?