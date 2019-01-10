Sky Sports WWE Lock Up: Road to Royal Rumble begins in earnest!

The Sky Sports Lock Up team have a long look at the first steps on WWE's road to the Royal Rumble!

It has been a hectic week in WWE with the build-up to the Royal Rumble beginning in earnest - and the Lock Up team are here to break it down.

Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake was joined by ace producer Tech Guy TJ and Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui as Raw and SmackDown presented their first offerings in the run up to the pivotal January pay-per-view.

The trio take a long look at the now-confirmed title matches between Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks, and Asuka and Becky Lynch and ponder the implications of both on the women's Royal Rumble match.

Anton also provides a tribute to the late, great 'Mean' Gene Okerland following his sad death last week and WWE's own Hulk Hogan-led tribute to the company's much-loved man on the mic is also placed in sharp focus.

The return - and relevance - of John Cena is questioned and the team ponder whether this week's Raw interaction between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman was one of the worst title showdowns in the history of the show.

Finally they discuss if Cody and the Young Bucks' announcement of the new promotion All Elite Wrestling could be good for WWE and what the destination of Kenny Omega might be.

