WWE's Matt Hardy: I haven't retired and will soon return

Matt Hardy has revealed he has not retired from WWE

Matt Hardy has confirmed he has not retired from WWE and will soon be making a return to the ring.

Hardy has not competed since September 15 and several posts on his social media accounts had been interpreted as hints that the much-loved 44-year-old had hung up his boots for the final time.

Shortly after that match - a triple threat tag-team contest at a non-televised live event in Corpus Christi - Hardy posted several collage images of pictures from throughout his career, and then released a video in which he was quoted as saying: "I never say never but here in Corpus Christi is most likely the last time you will ever see Woken Matt Hardy in a WWE ring. I've got a wife and two young kids. It's time for me to go, time for me to go home."

But Hardy says he is in great physical condition and has been cleared to compete for WWE.

"I am not retired & not going to be retiring anytime soon," he wrote on Twitter. "I've worked (hard) to rehabilitate & have physically been greenlit.

"My body is in the best shape it's been in in years & I'm the lightest I've been in 20 years."

In August of last year, Hardy revealed that his spine and pelvis had begun to fuse together as a result of his 25-year career in sports entertainment.