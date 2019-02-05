WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan to face Jeff Hardy in Elimination Chamber warm-up

Daniel Bryan faces Jeff Hardy in a non-title match on SmackDown tonight

WWE champion Daniel Bryan will face Jeff Hardy on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Bryan will defend his championship inside the Elimination Chamber against five of SmackDown's top superstars at the Sky Sports Box Office event on February 17, but one of those opponents, Hardy, will look to get a jump on building some momentum when he faces the champ tonight.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

After the chaotic scene last week on SmackDown that saw Bryan debut a new eco-friendly WWE title belt and WWE chief Triple H announce the Elimination Chamber match (but not before Bryan disrespected all of his now-opponents in the bout), Hardy will surely be aiming to silence Bryan in this non-title singles match on the blue brand.

Can The Charismatic Enigma separate from the pack as the major title match inside the dreaded structure approaches?

Mustafa Ali's fledgling career faces another tough test tonight when he takes on the Viper, Randy Orton

Orton to face Ali

Two more Chamber rivals will also go head to head tonight when experience meets youthful enthusiasm as Randy Orton and Mustafa Ali clash in singles action.

Ali has quickly become a big deal on Tuesday nights but faces one of his toughest challenges yet when he squares off against the Viper tonight.

With both Ali and Orton entering the Chamber, each superstar will look to take the other down a peg in hopes of putting themselves in prime position to leave with the WWE title in just over two weeks' time.

Can Ali pick up another major victory or will The Viper strike him down prior to the monumental championship showdown?

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev form an unlikely alliance to take on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tonight

Nakamura and Rusev to join forces

After weeks of intense rivalry, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev found themselves on the same page last week after both fell short in United States title matches against R-Truth - and The Good Brothers were not good with it.

Nakamura & Rusev laid R-Truth out with a brutal assault after being incredibly frustrated they both suffered roll-up losses with the title on the line.

After the fact, both men were confronted by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who were not happy with their treatment of Truth and challenged them to a match, which will go down tonight.