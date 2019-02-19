Ronda Rousey lays down marker for Charlotte Flair after crushing Ruby Riott
Last Updated: 19/02/19 1:06pm
The night after Ronda Rousey was left bruised and battered by a crutch-wielding Becky Lynch, The Rowdy One defended the Raw Women's Championship by routing Ruby Riott and her Squad.
Riott had already been crushed by Rousey at WWE Elimination Chamber and she was on the receiving end of some more punishment from The Baddest Woman on the Planet.
Rousey kicked out of not one but two Riott Kicks, took out the Squad with a crossbody to the outside, and sealed the deal with an Alabama Slam into the turnbuckles and the Armbar, for a near-instant submission.
New names
It was also a night when four standout NXT Superstars emerged on the WWE roster as Triple H took the stage to announce four new imports from the black-and-gold stable, Ricochet, Aleister Black, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.
Braun Strowman was out for revenge in a Tables Match against Baron Corbin after he had been driven through two tables by Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at Sunday's pay-per-view.
The Monster Among Men ploughed his opponent through a table via a running powerslam to end the match.
NXT high-flyer Ricochet came to the aid of his good friend Finn Balor against Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a repeat of their Intercontinental Title clash.
Once Balor had dispatched Lashley at ringside, Ricochet put the match away with his astounding 630 manoeuvre.
Debut to remember
NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano shocked Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival on debut.
Dash and Dawson found themselves quickly put on their heels by Gargano's speed and The Blackheart's cruel ingenuity.
Dawson found himself on the wrong end of a slingshot spear from Gargano, which set up a fateful tag from Ciampa and the duo's rattling finisher of a running knee and superkick to either side of the head that they call Meeting in the Middle for the win.
Drew McIntyre made relatively quick work of the former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose with a pair of Claymores while former NXT Champion Aleister Black caught Elias with a wicked Black Mass kick for the win.