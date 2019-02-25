WATCH: Ric Flair's musical chairs on Raw in 2004!

1:20 Tonight Raw will play host to Ric Flair's 70th birthday bash and to celebrate we have taken a look back at a memorable game of musical chairs Tonight Raw will play host to Ric Flair's 70th birthday bash and to celebrate we have taken a look back at a memorable game of musical chairs

To commemorate Ric Flair's 70th birthday we take a look back at one of the lighter moments in his glorious career.

"Nature Boy" will be on Raw tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am, as WWE pay tribute to the 16-time world champion with special birthday celebration.

Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business for a storied career which saw success in the 1970s, 80s, 90s and well into the current century.

As the 'dirtiest player in the game' he won championship after championship and made a huge splash in the then-WWF by taking the world title with victory in the 1992 Royal Rumble.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

But as well as being a highly decorated in-ring competitor he is also a hugely entertaining on-screen personality, and that unique personality shone through during a memorable game on musical chairs on Raw in 2004.

Eugene had decided whoever won the contest - which also included Chris Jericho, Stacy Keibler and Tyson Tomko - would be entitled to a world title shot.

Flair, needless to say, took it from there...