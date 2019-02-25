WWE Raw: Ric Flair's 70th birthday bash and Roman Reigns returns

Ric Flair will celebrate his 70th birthday on Raw tonight - will the party go smoothly?

Raw will play host to Ric Flair's 70th birthday bash and Roman Reigns makes a statement on his battle with leukaemia.

The red brand are live in Atlanta, the home town of World Championship Wrestling and where Flair established himself as a star in the first part of his glorious career.

The 16-time world champion remains an enormously popular figure in sports entertainment, both with the fans and with those inside the business, and his birthday celebration is sure to draw some big names from pro wrestling history.

But it may also attract the attention of a certain current superstar who is technically under a 60-day suspension.

Becky Lynch has been told by WWE that she will be "arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and menacing if she violates her suspension again", but the return of Flair - whose daughter Charlotte has taken Lynch's WrestleMania match against Ronda Rousey, may be too much to bear.

The pair have history too: At the 2016 Royal Rumble Ric Flair forcefully kissed Lynch during her title match with Charlotte. Although the Lass Kicker gained some revenge by slapping Nature Boy, it was Charlotte who went on to win the match...

Roman Reigns will be back on Raw tonight to address fans on the status of his battle with leukaemia

What will Roman Reigns' announcement be?

Roman Reigns has not been seen on Raw since confirming in October that he was undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

But it was confirmed at the back end of last week that Reigns will return tonight to update the WWE fans on the status of his battle.

That has led to some speculation that Reigns could be about to make a more permanent return to sports entertainment, with one popular theory being that he will be in Seth Rollins' corner for his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar.

The plot thickened even more when personal trainer David Gonyea posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Reigns with the caption: "Glad we provided a great space to help him prepare for his in ring return."

Sasha Banks and Bayley have confirmed they will defend the WWE women's tag-team titles on any brand

Who will step forward to challenge the new champions?

As the new WWE women's tag team champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley have vowed to defend their titles against anyone on any brand, even appearing on NXT in the past week to underline that intention.

One night after historically winning the tandem prizes at Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax and Tamina confronted the champions, but The Boss and The Hugger repelled the attack, refusing to let their celebration be spoiled.

Had Jax and Tamina not retreated, we might have seen a championship challenge right then and there. But given their take-all-challengers attitudes, will Sasha and Bayley's first title defence happen sooner than later?