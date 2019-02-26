WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan & Kofi Kingston to sign contract for Fastlane match

Kofi Kingston has got the better of Daniel Bryan on back-to-back episodes of SmackDown and gets another title chance at Fastlane

Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston will sign the contract for their Fastlane match on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Kingston came close to pulling off what would have been a shock victory over Bryan at the Elimination Chamber earlier this month as he almost dethroned the WWE champion.

The New Day member has pinned Bryan on the past two episodes of SmackDown, with Bryan's pinfall win in the Chamber preserving his eco-friendly championship.

Kingston's momentum has been surging for the past several weeks to the point where he has been proposed as a contender for a WrestleMania match with Bryan.

What will happen when the two sign on the dotted line tonight?

3:06 Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa took on The Bar at SmackDown last week Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa took on The Bar at SmackDown last week

Can Gargano maintain momentum?

NXT favourites Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made a major statement when they defeated The Bar last week in their debut on SmackDown.

The pair will now get a chance to double down on their emphatic victory when Gargano squares off against Cesaro on the blue brand this week.

The Swiss Cyborg will surely look to quell Johnny Wrestling's upward climb, but with Sheamus and NXT world champion Ciampa in their partners' respective corners it's safe to assume that the playing field will be level.

2:40 Aleister Black picked up a big win over Andrade on last week's SmackDown to continue the impressive impact of the NXT Superstars on the main roster Aleister Black picked up a big win over Andrade on last week's SmackDown to continue the impressive impact of the NXT Superstars on the main roster

Black & Ricochet on the rise

Both Aleister Black and Ricochet have made big impressions in singles competition on Raw and SmackDown since moving across from NXT two weeks ago but the WWE Universe will now find out how they fare as a team when they unite to take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev tonight.

Ricochet & Black have teamed up on a few occasions, most recently during NXT's Halftime Heat, while Nakamura & Rusev came together several weeks ago out of mutual disdain for new United States Champion R-Truth.

Will The King of Strong Style and The Bulgarian Brute prove to be the first real roadblock for The One and Only and The Dutch Destroyer?