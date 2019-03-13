WWE News

WATCH: WWE SmackDown highlights - the best of the action from this week's show

Last Updated: 13/03/19 1:53pm
We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown
The SmackDown crew took another step on the road to WrestleMania this week - and here are the best moments.

Shane McMahon threw down the gauntlet to The Miz to face him on the biggest stage of them all and the seeds were sown for a potential Mania mega match between AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

We've cut up a special highlights reel of all of the high spots and top moments for you to sample the SmackDown action in bite-sized form!

Click on the video above to watch it and don't forget to catch the full repeat of SmackDown at 10pm on Sky Sports Arena every Wednesday night.

