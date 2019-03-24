Kofi Kingston says he has been overlooked by WWE

Kofi Kingston feels he has been "overlooked" by WWE throughout his career.

Kingston has held numerous championships during his 11 years with the company, holding the Intercontinental title four times and the United States title three times alongside seven tag-title reigns across Raw and SmackDown.

But it has only been in the past few weeks that the 37-year-old has found himself in the WWE title picture, although his path to a major WrestleMania match is currently blocked by Vince McMahon, who has stated he does not see Kingston as anything more than a "B plus" level competitor.

"I don't think underestimated is the right word - I think I've been overlooked," Kingston told reporters.

"I feel like every time I go out there everyone knows I put on great performances.

"Not to toot my own horn or anything, but I make it a mission of mine to make sure the WWE Universe leaves happy and I make sure that they have a memory of me every single time I go out there.

"Over the past 11 years it seems to have paid dividends because the support that I've gotten over the past few weeks has been amazing.

"The WWE Universe is 100 per cent behind me, so it's cool to see that what I'm trying to do actually works.

"The people are behind me and the memories are there, they understand the performances I'm capable of.

"They also want to see me getting a chance at the most prestigious title in WWE."

Kingston's ability to entertain for several years is one of the reasons for his appeal, as is his association with the highly-popular New Day faction, but he admits he has been constantly fighting for the type of recognition which WWE has traditionally reserved for much larger athletes.

"I've been fighting that battle my entire life," he said.

"Trying to get to WWE, I was always told I'm not big enough, I'm not strong enough and lo and behold here I am, a multiple-time champion.

"Hopefully soon I will be WWE Champion."