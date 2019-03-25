NFL New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski set for WWE WrestleMania role?

After Mojo Rawley dropped a huge hint that his friend Rob Gronkowski could be heading for WWE after retiring from NFL, take a look at when the pair teamed up during the Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania 33 After Mojo Rawley dropped a huge hint that his friend Rob Gronkowski could be heading for WWE after retiring from NFL, take a look at when the pair teamed up during the Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania 33

Mojo Rawley has dropped a huge hint that his friend Rob Gronkowski could be heading for WWE after retiring from NFL.

Gronkowski, who will turn 30 in May, confirmed his retirement at the weekend, concluding a career which saw him win three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, the most recent of which came against the Los Angeles Rams last month.

Gronkowski won three Super Bowl titles during a glorious NFL career

He is widely considered to be among the greatest tight ends in NFL history and is a close friend of Rawley, who currently competes for WWE on the Raw roster.

Gronkowski collided with Jinder Mahal at ringside at the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal at WrestleMania 33, with his interference eventually setting up a win for Rawley in that match.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

He has long been linked with a move to sports entertainment, and Rawley tweeted: "Congrats to my brother Rob Gronkowski on retirement.

"Best to ever play the position in NFL history. Proud of your career and even more proud to be your friend. It's about to get really wild now. The best is yet to come!"

Gronkowski's first WWE may also already be on the cards, with Dash Wilder of Raw tag-team champions The Revival tweeting: "We'll probably face Rob Gronkowski and Mojo at Mania."