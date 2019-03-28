Rob Gronkowski appears with WWE stars at charity event

Rob Gronkowski this week confirmed his retirement from the NFL after seasons

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has made a public appearance alongside wrestlers at a WWE community event.

The 29-year-old confirmed his retirement on Sunday and has since been strongly linked with a move to WWE.

He was involved in an angle with Mojo Rawley at WrestleMania 33 and the two remain close friends away from their respective sporting fields.

Both Gronkowski and Rawley - real name Dean Muhtadi - were in attendance at the 37th annual USO Metro DC Annual Awards Dinner in Washington. Braun Strowman and Mickie James were also in attendance.

We’re with @USOMetroDC for their 37th Annual Awards Dinner. Thank you for all that you do for our nation’s troops! @MojoRawleyWWE @MickieJames @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/Vm58Sf5yaL — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 27, 2019

The charity event is not WWE-specific but the company did promote it on their Community Twitter account, leading to speculation among fans that a deal for Gronkowski could be close.

Gronkowski collided with Jinder Mahal at ringside at the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal at WrestleMania 33, with his interference eventually setting up a win for Rawley in that match.

After news of his retirement was revealed, Rawley tweeted: "Congrats to my brother Rob Gronkowski on retirement. Best to ever play the position in NFL history. Proud of your career and even more proud to be your friend. It's about to get really wild now. The best is yet to come!"