WWE Raw: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey team up

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will line up on the same team on tonight's Raw, less than a week before their huge WrestleMania match

Becky Lynch will team up alongside WWE's women champions on the final Raw before their huge WrestleMania match.

Lynch has been involved in a three-way war with Raw women's champion Rousey and Flair - who last week captured the SmackDown crown - ever since she won the Royal Rumble in January.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

The Irish star elected to face Rousey as her reward for winning the Rumble, with Flair inserted into the main by Vince McMahon.

It was confirmed last week that the triple threat will be the main event at WrestleMania, which is live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday night.

Just six days before the 'show of shows', the three women will find themselves forced to posse up to face the Riott Squad in a triple-tag match with a twist - if Rousey, Lynch or Flair betray their team-mates, they will be removed from the WrestleMania main event.

Kurt Angle's farewell tour concludes on tonight's Raw, with a one-off match against Rey Mysterio

Angle faces Mysterio in final Raw match

Two wrestlers credited with putting SmackDown on the map in the early 2000s will trade blue for red to battle it out one last time on Monday Night Raw as Kurt Angle wraps up his farewell tour with a one-off match against Rey Mysterio.

The Olympic Hero and The Ultimate Underdog have mixed it up numerous times in the past - including a memorable clash at SummerSlam 2002 - but their final match together on Raw could eclipse their prior confrontations in terms of sheer emotion.

This will mark Angle's penultimate match, as he will compete in the ring for one last time against Baron Corbin on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 35.

Batista will provide the finishing touch to the pre-WrestleMania build-up for his match with Triple H

Batista and Brock Lesnar scheduled to appear

Two of the most ferocious competitors in modern WWE history, Universal champion Brock Lesnar and the returning Animal, Batista, will both be on the final Raw before WrestleMania.

Lesnar has Seth Rollins - the Royal Rumble winner and latest challenger to his long-held crown - in his sights as their huge Mania match for WWE's top singles title draws near.

Batista, meanwhile, heads to New Jersey hoping to end the career of a man who was once his friend but is today considered almost a mortal enemy - Triple H.

Sasha Banks and Bayley's tag-team championship will be on the line in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania

Early Mania warm-up for Boss 'n' Hug Connection

Women's tag team champions Bayley and Sasha Banks will have an early scouting opportunity for their WrestleMania assignment, which sees the tag gold on the line against Nia Jax & Tamina, Beth Phoenix & Natalya and The IIconics.

The Samoan Slaughterhouse and the newly reunited Divas of Doom represent imposing physical challenges for The Boss 'N' Hug Connection while the conniving (and rule-bending) Billie Kay and Peyton Royce represent a psychological obstacle for Bayley and Banks.

All eight women will get a close-up look at each other on tonight's Raw, with Phoenix and Natalya joining up with the champs to face the heel quarter in a huge four-against-four collision.