WWE SmackDown: New tag-team champions as The Usos are dethroned

The Usos put their titles on the line on last night's SmackDown

Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated The Usos to capture the SmackDown tag-team championship on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania.

The twins paid the price for their overconfidence when they missed a double splash off the top rope, allowing Matt to hit a Twist of Fate and Jeff to land a top-rope Swanton Bomb on Jimmy to take the win.

It takes the number of WWE tag-team titles held by the Hardyz to eight and could signal a move to Raw for the Usos in next week's Superstar Shakeup.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

After the bell, Lars Sullivan appeared at the top of the ramp just 24 hours after he attacked Kurt Angle on Raw.

Sullivan again made his presence felt, taking out the new champions and landing a diving headbutt on Matt.

The IIconics made a winning start to life as WWE women's tag champions

IIconics make first title defence

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were keen to mark their WrestleMania victory for the women's tag titles in style with a title defence on the very first SmackDown with the straps around their waists.

They brought out the Brooklyn Belles - Karrisa and Kristen - a team who, according to the IIconics, went into the match with a 45-0 record.

That unbeaten streak came to an emphatic end with the champions winning easily, but backstage Paige confirmed she will next week bring in a team to give the IIconics some sterner opposition.

The New Day staged a celebration to mark Kofi Kingston's title win at WrestleMania

Kingston marks title win with victory

Kofi Kingston toasted his WWE title win at WrestleMania with a New Day-led celebration which came to an end with the arrival - for the second night running - of Sheamus and Cesaro.

The Bar laid down the challenge, under six-man tag rules, and with their partner being Raw monster Drew McIntyre.

Kingston secured the win, pinning Sheamus after a Trouble in Paradise before taking his family in the win to join in the celebrations.